Kaduna Govt. stops private schools from increasing fees

Parents in Kaduna may breathe a sigh of relief as the state government has stopped private schools from raising tuition fees, insisting that no institution should raise charges without securing proper clearance from the relevant authorities

The decision is aimed at protecting parents and guardians from sudden financial strain, while ensuring that education policies remain aligned with ongoing reforms in both public and private schools.

In a directive issued by the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA) and seen by The Guild, private school owners were reminded that any fee adjustment or upgrade must first receive formal approval from the agency.

The circular, dated September 7 and signed by Mercy Kude on behalf of the Director-General of KSSQAA, stated, “Every school proprietor must comply with existing education regulations. Any fee increment must pass through due process; no school is permitted to act outside these guidelines.”

According to the agency, schools seeking to raise fees must satisfy strict conditions. These include ensuring that no adjustment has taken place within the last three years and that the proposal receives endorsement at a properly constituted Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) meeting.

All applications must be submitted to the Director-General of KSSQAA for review and approval. The agency warned that failure to comply with these procedures would be considered a violation of private school operational standards.

The state government emphasized that the directive comes at a time when tuition fees in public schools are being reviewed downward to ease financial pressure on families.

“Schools must remain aware that education policies evolve. Following the right process protects both the schools and the parents they serve,” the agency added.