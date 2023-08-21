Kaduna Govt slashes 50% off state-owned tertiary institutions tuition fees

The Kaduna State government has reduced tuition fees for state-owned tertiary institutions as part of efforts to cushion the effect of the rising cost of living in the wake of the petroleum subsidy removal.

This was approved by the government following an outcry over fees charged by tertiary institutions in the state and its effect on school enrolment and retention.

The tuition fees were slashed between 30 to 50 percent for students of the Kaduna State University, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, and Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya among others.

Governor Uba Sani, announced the tuition fees reduction at a news conference on Monday while responding to students appeal.

“In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I have approved the downward review of school fees for tertiary institutions in the state as follows: • KADUNA STATE UNIVERSITY – Current Fee: N150,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N105,000 • NUHU BAMALLI POLYTECHNIC – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – New Fee: N50,000 • COLLEGE OF EDUCATION, GIDAN WAYA – Current Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – New Fee: N37,500 • SHEHU IDRIS COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND TECHNOLOGY, MAKARFI HND Courses – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% -New Fee: N70,000 ND Courses – Current Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N52,000 • KADUNA STATE COLLEGE OF NURSING – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N70,000,” he said.

“This downward review of the extant fees regime aligns with KDSG’s commitment to offering palliatives to cushion the effect of the general rising cost of living in the polity, especially in the wake of recent petroleum subsidy removal in Nigeria,” the governor added.

He also restated his resolve to make the welfare of the people a priority of his administration.

This is as he promised to sustain free and qualitative education from primary to secondary schools in Kaduna State, while at the same time expanding access to higher education and enhancing the welfare of teachers.

“The welfare of the people is our topmost priority. Our administration shall continue to take all measures necessary to ensure access to free and qualitative education for every child in Kaduna state from primary to secondary school,” Sani said.

“We will expand access to higher education, enhance teachers’ welfare and teaching standards, improve school infrastructure, build ICT competence in our students from the basic education level, and intensify investments in technical & vocational education.”

While acknowledging the place of human capital development as a key pillar of his SUSTAIN Agenda, Governor Sani disclosed that his administration has taken steps to provide succour to the poor, underserved, and vulnerable groups in Kaduna state through his first Executive Order on financial inclusion for 2.1 million vulnerable citizens.

