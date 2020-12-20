Kaduna Govt. shuts down schools, night clubs, others indefinitely

The Kaduna State Government has ordered closure of all schools across the state and directed civil servants from Grade Level 14 and below to work from home.
It also ordered use of facemasks for residents and closure of event centres, night clubs and gyms, following an upsurge in number COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.
The government further banned large gatherings and limited operations of transporters, restaurants, hotels and others as a measure to prevent another round of lockdown in the state.
Also, the government limited time for congregational worship to one hour and numbers of worshippers, just as it emphasised that the management must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing.
These were contained in the protocols okayed by the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, saying, they were approved after lengthy engagements with different stakeholders and groups in the state.
According to the government, it is mandatory to use facemask outside of the house.
“All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st, subject to directive or summon by their supervisors that may need their presence in the office
The governor noted that the event centres, night clubs, gyms and bars as well as lounges would remain closed indefinitely while restaurants were restricted to takeaway services only.