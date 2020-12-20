Kaduna Govt. shuts down schools, night clubs, others indefinitely

The Kaduna State Government has ordered closure of all schools across the state and directed civil servants from Grade Level 14 and below to work from home.

It also ordered use of facemasks for residents and closure of event centres, night clubs and gyms, following an upsurge in number COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.

The government further banned large gatherings and limited operations of transporters, restaurants, hotels and others as a measure to prevent another round of lockdown in the state.

Also, the government limited time for congregational worship to one hour and numbers of worshippers, just as it emphasised that the management must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing.

These were contained in the protocols okayed by the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Sunday, saying, they were approved after lengthy engagements with different stakeholders and groups in the state.

According to the government, it is mandatory to use facemask outside of the house.

“All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st, subject to directive or summon by their supervisors that may need their presence in the office

“All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice. All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds one hours, and ensure the use of facemask and provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing”, it added.

Earlier, at a media chat, the state governor confirmed that the Covid-19 infection rates were averaging 30 percent of samples tested, and yielding about 100 new cases daily. If not stemmed, such infection rates will easily overrun all the isolation facilities and hospitals.

According to him, the state government is counting on the cooperation of citizens to make a lockdown unnecessary across the state.

He said: “Our immediate instinct is not to impose a lockdown, with all its dislocation, disruptions and challenge to the ability of people to pursue livelihoods.

“We are calling on all our citizens to join us to fight Covid-19 and save lives without having a lockdown. We think there are lots of simpler things citizens and businesses can do that can help reduce the spread of the disease.

“We are counting on the cooperation of our citizens, religious leaders, the business community, transporters, and other stakeholders in a collective effort to stop Covid-19. We can do it by voluntary compliance.”

The governor noted that the event centres, night clubs, gyms and bars as well as lounges would remain closed indefinitely while restaurants were restricted to takeaway services only.

He added: “Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hairdressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use facemasks and limit crowds; hotels can remain open, but their restaurants and bars can offer only room service”.