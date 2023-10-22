Kaduna Govt. shuts down school indefinitely over student’s death

The Kaduna State Government has shutdown Al-Azhar Academy after a Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 student, Marwanu Sambo, was allegedly beaten to death by the Principal and other staff for missing classes.

Aside from that, the government has ordered the immediate arrest of the principal and other staff linked to the student’s death in the school.

Also, it has inaugurated a team on Sunday to investigate circumstances surrounding death of the student who passed on and laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites yesterday.

This was disclosed through a statement released by the Director General of the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority (KSSQAA), Dr. Usman Zaria, and made available to newsmen.

Usman said that the attention of KSSQA was drawn to the unfortunate incident that occurred at Al-Azhar Academy, Kofar Gayan, Turunku Road, Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to the statement, “The sad incident involved punishment actions for absenteeism meted to a JSS III (Basic 9) student, named Marwan Nuhu Sambo, which led to the death of the student on Friday, 200

October. 2023.

“The KSSQAA, Ministry of Education, representing the Kaduna State Government, went on a fact-finding mission visit seeking to piece together the sequence of events that transpired: from the Al-Azhar Academy, the school where the incident happened, to home of the victim to offer condolences and engage with bereaved family as well as some school mates of the victim.

KSSQAA team visited the Divisional Police Headquarters, Zaria City, where the school Principal and the Vice- Principal were being detained. The fact-finding team then moved to Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, where the victim was formally confirmed dead.

Finally, the fact finding team visited the graveyard where the victim was said to had been put to rest yesterday, and noted a fresh-looking grave.

According to the statement, “The State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor Uba Sani, wishes to assure the general public of its firm resolve to ensure conducive learning environment, equity and Justice.

“Against this backdrop, members of the general public are urged to remain calm and law abiding while the investigation is carried out for justice to be served accordingly.

“In the interim, guided by the provisions of its establishment Act (amended 2015), the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority has closed down Al-Azhar Academy, Zaria and the school premise remains sealed – pending the outcomes of the investigation”.

