Kaduna Govt. shuts 20 illegal health colleges, private hospitals

The Kaduna State government has shut down 20 illegal training colleges of health sciences and private hospitals in the state due to substandard healthcare training and services provided to residents.

The action targets unaccredited facilities that have been operating without meeting required standards, potentially endangering lives by producing untrained health workers.

The affected institutions were sealed by officials of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Committee on Private Health Establishments during an enforcement exercise carried out in several local government areas, including Chikun, Igabi, Kaduna North, and Kaduna South.

State Commissioner for Health, Umma Ahmed, explained to journalists that the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to enforce compliance with established rules and regulations for private health institutions.

“This move is aimed at guaranteeing effective training of healthcare workers and protecting public health,” she said.

Ahmed added that the exercise would be sustained, warning owners of private health colleges and hospitals operating illegally to regularise their operations or face sanctions in line with the law.

She noted that allowing such illegal operations risks the “production of unqualified health workers, which poses a serious threat to public safety.”

The commissioner advised prospective students and patients to patronise only duly approved and accredited institutions to avoid obtaining unrecognised certificates or receiving substandard care.

Ahmed also commended Governor Uba Sani for his leadership and unwavering support in repositioning the health sector to meet required standards and deliver quality healthcare across Kaduna State.