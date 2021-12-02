Kaduna Govt sacks 233 teachers over forged certificates

As part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in governance, the Kaduna State Government has terminated the employment of 233 teachers after they presented forged certificates during their recruitment exercise.

The decision to sack the teachers was said to have been reached by the government after the institutions which the former employees claimed to have gotten their certificates denied they were ex-students of the school.

Of the 233, it was learnt that 212 of the affected teachers were from one institution and the tertiary school stated that they were never part of students that gained admission and graduated as expected.

As gathered, the decision to investigate certificates presented by the former teachers commenced in April 2021 as part of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) responsibility to ensure that all teachers actually have the qualifications they presented.

Meanwhile, SUBEB has also concluded plans to conduct a fresh competency test for 12,254 teachers beginning from January 2022 as part of continuous assessment of its teachers both for their own improvement and for better learning.

Announcing the sack on Thursday during a press briefing in Kaduna, the Chairman of SUBEB, Tijjani Abdullahi, said that the major objective of the exercise was to ensure that all teachers employed to boost the standard of education in public schools have the requisite credentials that constitute the basic qualifications for employment as teachers.

Abdullahi added that 451 certificates have so far been verified by contacting the institutions that awarded the certificates, while nine of the 13 institutions contacted have responded.

“The responses from the institutions show that 233 teachers presented fake certificates. This represents 51% of the 451 certificates on which responses have been received from the awarding institutions. One institution disowned 212 of these 233 fake certificates.

“The Board will dismiss the 233 teachers who presented these fake certificates, while their files will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice to initiate prosecution for forgery. The Board will continue to check the integrity of the certificates presented by teachers to ensure that this critical profession is not devalued by impostors.

“As part of our duty of transparency, the names of the 233 teachers found to have presented fake certificates will be uploaded on the website of the Kaduna State Government today.”

It will be recalled that the Kaduna State Government had in 2017 recruited 25,000 new teachers after it sacked over 22,000 unqualified ones following a competency.

