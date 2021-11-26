Kaduna Govt. restores telecom services one month after shutdown

The Kaduna State Government has restored telecommunication services, barely one month after it was shut down as part of the measures to boost security across the state.

It, meanwhile, said reiterated that other measures announced earlier as part of the security strategy to contain persistent attacks remain in force.

These include the prohibition of motorcycles all over the state, the ban on weekly markets, transportation of cattle, and the prohibition of the sale of fuel in jerrycans in some volatile Local Government Areas.

Speaking on the new development, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the announcement at a news conference on Friday.

Aruwan said the restoration of full services in the affected areas may unfold over a few days, as the service providers are mobilised to power their transmission systems accordingly.

He noted that the state government regrets the inconveniences residents of the affected LGAs may have encountered as a result of the shutdown, and also commended the sacrifices made while the shutdown lasted.

The state government had put those measures in place as part of efforts to address the rising spate of insecurity not only in Kaduna but in neighbouring states in the North-West and North-Central regions.

