Kaduna Govt. releases N1.2Bn as COVID-19 intervention fund, upgrades 266 PHCs

The Kaduna State Government has claimed that N1.2 billion was approved for its ministry of health as intervention fund allocated for control of coronavirus after its outbreak in Nigeria, saying no fewer than 226 primary health care centers were upgraded though, not in preparation for COVID-19, but to ensure health facilities within the state, received a boost.

It disclosed that aside the budgeted billions of naira released to the health ministry, World Bank donation of N100 million, as well as other funding, medical equipment, and materials received from other donors were also directed to the ministry where they were best needed for control of the disease.

The state government explained that 255 primary health centers were identified and recommended for upgrades and that over 220 of them had received the needed facelifts.

It stated that spendings on the health facilities were solely carried out within N1.5 billion released from N7.9 billion allocated for the ministry, its departments and agencies for capital expenditure in first and second quarter.

The Commissioner for Health, Kaduna State, Dr. Amina Baloni, confirmed that the state completed renovation and upgrading of 226 Primary Healthcare Centres, out of planned 255 facilities, and that the jobs were done across political wards of the state.

Briefing journalists on health status, budget performance, COVID-19 intervention, and conditions of health facility on Friday n Kaduna, Dr.Baloni indicated that through budget performance, N1.5 billion was released out of the N7.9 billion allocated for the ministry and its departments and agencies for capital expenditure in first and second quarter.

She said that the released fund was for the ministry, Primary Health Care Development Agency, state Contributory Health Management Authority, and the Health Supplies Management Agency, as well as State College of Nursing and Midwifery and Shehu Idris College of Health Science and Technology.

The commissioner added that the state government began renovation and upgrade of the 255 health facilities 2017, to increase access to quality healthcare services and that malaria treatment and prevention became prioritised areas of the government.

“On maternal health, we have recorded a decline in antenatal care attendance between January and June 2020, while uptake of contraceptive services had increased within the period.

“The practice of exclusive breastfeeding had also increased, including uptake of Vitamin A supplement due to the six months maternity leave declared by the state government and availability of Vitamin A.

“A significant number of children under five years have been fully immunised, but the children were not receiving a long lasting insecticide net due to stock out.

Bolani disclosed that 226 have been fully completed, while 28 were at over 50 percent completion and one below 50 percent completion.

According to her, of the 226 completed facilities, 81 were in Zone 1, 71 in Zone 2, and 74 in Zone 3, while five of the uncompleted PHCs were in Zone 1, 10 in Zone 2 and 14 in Zone 3.