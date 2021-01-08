Kaduna Govt. refutes arms carrying helicopter claims

The Kaduna State Government has refuted claims that there was a helicopter supplying arms and ammunition to bandits and other criminal groups in some parts of the state.

It explained that the clarification had become imperative considering the weight of the allegations, and how the resident must have received the news with great apprehension.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said that contrary to widespread reports, there was no helicopter supplying arms to bandits in any part of the state.

Debunking the claims through a statement on Friday, Aruwan said that the report was false and that such had emanated from those he described as agents of darkness seeking to disrupt peace being enjoyed in the state.

According to him, security operatives were already probing to get to the root of the fake story and all will avenues will be explored to bring the purveyors of untruths to book.

He further assured that Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led state government remains committed to working with security agencies for peace and security in Kaduna.

“The attention of the Kaduna State Government has been drawn to the circulation of a story by certain blogs and social media pages, alleging that helicopters supplied gunmen with arms at Ungwan Dankali and Tsallaken Dogo in Zaria local government area on the night of Wednesday 6th January 2021.

“Following the publications, the Kaduna State Government received a deluge of inquiries from citizens, spurred by understandable concern, as to the veracity of the story.

“The Kaduna State Government hereby informs all citizens that from thorough checks conducted by security agencies and human intelligence networks, the story is entirely false and misleading. Citizens are therefore advised to treat the story as outright falsehood and debunk the report across all media channels.

“Security operatives are following up on the origin of the fake story. Citizens are urged to aid these efforts by volunteering useful information to security agencies and the Government, and to avoid spreading false and unverified reports,” the statement said.