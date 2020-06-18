Kaduna Govt. receives COVID-19 mobile testing vehicle from USAID

“The mobile testing vehicle uses GeneXpert machines for the Covid-19 test. KDSG has imported 9800 of these test kits, the first government in Nigeria to do so. The state is seeking to import 40,000 more to meet its target of 50,000 Covid-19 tests.
“14 of the 407 GeneXpert machines in Nigeria are in health facilities within Kaduna State. KDSG is making efforts to provide one GeneXpert machine in every LGA with complementary equipment such as Level 2 biosafety cabinet, sample refrigerators, and reagent refrigerators,” he wrote.
The United States Agency for International Development is an independent agency of the United States federal government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance.
KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has formally received the mobile testing vehicle sent by USAID to support the state’s Covid-19 testing efforts. KDSG is using the vehicle to expand its community testing efforts for the duration of its deployment to the state… pic.twitter.com/ahpccwbbdc
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) June 18, 2020