Kaduna Govt. receives COVID-19 mobile testing vehicle from USAID

By Idowu Abdullahi

By The Guild
The Kaduna State Government has taken delivery of coronavirus mobile testing vehicle from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of the US agency initiative in supporting the state’s fight against the virus.
It explained that the mobile testing vehicle will augment the government’s aggressive testing and contact tracing drive as part of measures to gain early control against the virus and consolidate on the gains already recorded.
The state’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, said the mobile testing vehicle will be used by the state government in expanding its community testing efforts for the duration of its deployment to the state.
El-Rufa’i, who disclosed this through his social media page on Thursday, maintained that said his administration is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to ensure medical facilities and equipment are deployed to all local governments across the state for maximum coronavirus testing. 

The mobile testing vehicle uses GeneXpert machines for the Covid-19 test. KDSG has imported 9800 of these test kits, the first government in Nigeria to do so. The state is seeking to import 40,000 more to meet its target of 50,000 Covid-19 tests.

14 of the 407 GeneXpert machines in Nigeria are in health facilities within Kaduna State. KDSG is making efforts to provide one GeneXpert machine in every LGA with complementary equipment such as Level 2 biosafety cabinet, sample refrigerators, and reagent refrigerators,” he wrote. 

The United States Agency for International Development is an independent agency of the United States federal government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance.

