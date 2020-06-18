Kaduna Govt. receives COVID-19 mobile testing vehicle from USAID

The Kaduna State Government has taken delivery of coronavirus mobile testing vehicle from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of the US agency initiative in supporting the state’s fight against the virus.

It explained that the mobile testing vehicle will augment the government’s aggressive testing and contact tracing drive as part of measures to gain early control against the virus and consolidate on the gains already recorded.

The state’s Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, said the mobile testing vehicle will be used by the state government in expanding its community testing efforts for the duration of its deployment to the state.