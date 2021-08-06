Kaduna Govt. puts school resumption on hold indefinitely

The Kaduna State Government has put the resumption of academic activities in schools across the state on hold indefinitely pending when security improves across the Northern region of the country.

It said that the resumption of academic activities in Primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions without flushing out bandits that were discovered in some hideouts in the state could further plunge Kaduna into another crisis.

The indefinite postponement of resumption which came barely three days to the date earlier announced by the government was made known through a statement jointly released by the Commissioner of Education, Shehu Muhammad, and his colleague in Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday.

They appealed that the military and police high commands should expand their operations to newly identified hideouts in order to restore peace across the state.

It reads in part: “The Kaduna State Government commends the military and police high commands for the ongoing security operations against armed bandits across the state.

“The government praised the doggedness and courage of officers and troops carrying out air and ground operations around the Kaduna/Niger/Katsina/Plateau and Zamfara boundaries. KDSG has also requested the military and police high commands to expand the operations to newly identified hideouts.

“As the security operations proceed, the Kaduna State Government has been advised to postpone the resumption of schools, previously scheduled for 9th August 2021, and to pause the continuation of infrastructure projects and construction in high-risk areas, while awaiting further assessments by the security agencies.

“The Kaduna State Government has accepted the security advisory, and hereby directs total compliance by all schools, and agencies involved in delivering infrastructure projects in high-risk areas. New dates for school resumption will be announced based on security assessments.

“While wishing the military and security agencies resounding success against the bandits, KDSG appeals for the understanding of all citizens for any inconvenience and urges all residents to be patient and to report any security issues to the security agencies”.

