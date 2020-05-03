Kaduna Govt. places 14 Almajiris under isolation after testing positive to COVID-19

By News Desk

The Kaduna State government has disclosed that 14 more Almajiri children that recently returned from Kano State have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

It added that the new positive results have increased the number of active cases in the state to 41, with one positive case dead.

The State Government, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Kaduna state Governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, expressed concern that the figure might rise as more test results are awaited.

According to the government, further progress on expanding testing capacity is being made by the Kaduna state COVID-19 Standing Committee.

It added that the installation of a PCR machine had commenced at the Yusuf Dantsoho General Hospital at Tudun Wada area of the state capital.

When accredited by the NCDC, the facility will increase to the number of Covid-19 testing labs activated in Kaduna State during this pandemic to three.

“The Standing Committee commended the people of Kaduna State for their sacrifice and cooperation in enduring Quarantine Orders that are designed to protect citizens from Covid-19, prevent the spread of the virus from other states and avert the nightmare of community transmission,” the statement continued.

The statement also explained that the robust enforcement of border lockdowns will complement the inconveniences being endured by Kaduna State residents.

“This will eliminate both willful and inadvertent spread of Covid-19 by persons crossing state lines in breach of Kaduna State Quarantine Orders and the prohibition of interstate travel by the Federal Government,” said.

“Citizens are encouraged to report anyone who sneaks into the state so that health officials can take swift action”.