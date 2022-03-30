Kaduna Govt. makes public passenger manifest aboard ill-fated train

Kaduna State Government has made public passenger manifest aboard of train was attacked by bandits ill-fated as it released manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9.

The manifest was said to have showed that 362 passengers were validated to have bought tickets for the trip out of 398 passengers were as having boarded the train through the gate.

Through a statement released by the State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Wednesday, he stated that the manifest was contrary to reports that over 900 persons boarded the train on Monday.

Aruwan said that the document in addition to it’s findings revealed that eight bodies had been recovered, while 26 were injured, adding that several of the passengers were noted to be unaccounted for as search operations were said to be ongoing.

According to him, the state government has appealed to the public to assist with information regarding passengers on the train by contacting the Kaduna State Emergency line.

He further stated that further updates will be communicated to the public concerning their investigations.

As gathered, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai had visited some of the victims receiving treatment at the 44 military hospital and St. Gerald hospital. The governor was accompanied by the heads of security agencies stationed in the state.

Amongst those injured is the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Ibrahim Wakkala who is also receiving treatment in one of the hospitals the governor visited.

The incident which occurred on Monday night at the Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area had bandits open fire, shooting sporadically on the train, and later gained access to the train.

