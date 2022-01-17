Kaduna Govt. earmarks over N100m for tree planting

The Kaduna State Government has earmarked N118.8 million for state-wide tree planning in the 2022 budget, saying the initiative was aimed at encouraging afforestation across the state.

The copy of the budget obtained by journalists in Kaduna on Monday showed that the amount was part of the N3.1 billion allocated to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources for capital projects.

A breakdown of the capital projects showed that N28.5 million was allocated for greening and urban renewal planting, and N27.6 million for raising seedlings in the state’s nurseries.

It also showed that N23.7 million was allocated for monitoring and enforcement of solid waste, N281.7 million for construction of three dumpsites and N38.2 million for shelterbelts management.

The government also earmarked N18.2 million for climate change mitigation and adaptation project, N8.9 million for forest reserve management and monitoring using geographic information system applications.

Also, N13.5 million was earmarked for sustainable fuelwood management project, N23.8 million for enrichment planting in the forest reserves and N9.5 million for patrol of forest reserves.

It further showed that N2.0 billion was earmarked as counterpart for Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project and N17.5 million for research and development in the environment sector.

A total of N40.9 million was allocated for the construction of the weather station and installation of equipment, N64.2 million for construction of geological museum and laboratory.

The government equally allocated N10.6 million for mining and environmental degradation control and N139.3 million for the identification, assessment and addressing of ecological problem areas.

Also, N19 million was allocated for the procurement, installation, and management of hospital waste, N6.7 million for the procurement of geological field and onsite equipment and N93.4 million for procurement of geological laboratory and museum equipment.

Other allocations include N35.7 million for community engagement on alternative sources of cooking fuel, and N100 million as counterpart fund for reducing emission from deforestation and forest degradation.

The ministry also intends to spend N26.6 million on global events on environmental activities. The budget document also showed that N955.6 million was earmarked for Kaduna State Environmental Protection Authority for capital projects.

A breakdown of the allocation showed that N120.9 million would be spent on solid waste management and refuse evacuation exercise and dumpsite management and N5.5 million for plastic mop-up programme.

It also showed that N10.4 million was earmarked for mobile court operations, N2.5 million for mining and environmental compliance monitoring, and N5.6 million for monitoring and enforcement of medical waste.

Similarly, N6.9 million was set aside for monitoring of liquid waste, N36.2 million for provision of sustainable air quality equipment, N747.5 million for incineration and procurement of accessories and N20 million for procurement of weight bridge accessories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

