Kaduna Govt. deploys task force against criminals, drug peddlers

In response to escalating urban crime, including violent attacks, phone snatching, the growing influence of criminal gangs, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has launched a Special Joint Task Force focused on Community Policing and Drug Control.

The initiative aims to address the increasing threats posed by violent crime, drug trafficking, and gangsterism, all of which have been disrupting the peace in the state’s urban centers.

The newly formed task force, led by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, brings together key federal and state security agencies.

Among its members are the Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as other security agencies, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Operation Fushin KADA.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Sani, represented by his Deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, disclosed that the Special Task Force would begin operations immediately, with inter-agency coordination and community engagement as key pillars of its strategy to make Kaduna State safer for all.

Balarabe, at the event held at the Council Chambers of the Deputy Governor’s Office, Kashim Ibrahim House, emphasized the administration’s commitment to public safety and crime prevention. She firmly stated that “Kaduna City will not become a haven for gangsters.”

“The situation we find ourselves in, though regrettable, can be surmounted with diligence, dedication, and commitment from all relevant stakeholders and community members,” she said.

Balarabe explained that the surge in urban crime is linked to socio-economic pressures and urbanization. While progress has been made in combating rural banditry, criminal activities are now shifting into the cities.

“What we are beginning to experience amounts to a form of urban terrorism, and we should not allow it to take root,” she warned.

She noted that the task force has a clear and unambiguous mandate: to root out all forms of crime and drug abuse in Kaduna’s urban areas, restore law and order, and rebuild public confidence in security institutions.

Emphasizing collaboration and civic responsibility, the Deputy Governor called on residents to support the task force’s work by reporting known hideouts of drug dealers, criminal gangs, and handlers of stolen goods.

“Our communities must reject a culture of silence. If you see something untoward in your neighborhoods, please say something,” she urged.

She also charged members of the security task force to approach their duties with integrity, vigilance, and full commitment to the rule of law, warning against any form of compromise.

“This is a sacred duty deserving of full dedication. Together, we shall reclaim our streets, restore peace, and offer our young people better alternatives to crime and addiction,” she concluded.