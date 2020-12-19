Kaduna Govt. closes down event centres, mandate facemask use, others

The Kaduna State Government has mandated the use of facemasks for residents and ordered the closure of event centres, night clubs and gyms, following an upsurge in number COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.

It also banned large gatherings and limited operations of transporters, restaurants, hotels and others as a measure to prevent another round of lockdown in the state.

Also, the government limited time for congregational worship to one hour and numbers of worshippers, just as it emphasised that the management must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing.

Announcing the directives, the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and her Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, yesterday, said that the protocols were approved after lengthy engagements with different stakeholders and groups in the state.

At a media chat, the state government confirmed that the Covid-19 infection rates were averaging 30 percent of samples tested, and yielding about 100 new cases daily. If not stemmed, such infection rates will easily overrun all the isolation facilities and hospitals.

According to the governor, the state government is counting on the cooperation of citizens to make a lockdown unnecessary across the state.

He said: “Our immediate instinct is not to impose a lockdown, with all its dislocation, disruptions and challenge to the ability of people to pursue livelihoods.

“We are calling on all our citizens to join us to fight Covid-19 and save lives without having a lockdown. We think there are lots of simpler things citizens and businesses can do that can help reduce the spread of the disease.

“We are counting on the cooperation of our citizens, religious leaders, the business community, transporters, and other stakeholders in a collective effort to stop Covid-19. We can do it by voluntary compliance.”

The deputy governor noted that the event centres, night clubs, gyms and bars as well as lounges would remain closed indefinitely while restaurants were restricted to takeaway services only.

She added: “Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hairdressing and barbing salons can remain open, but service providers and customers must use facemasks and limit crowds; hotels can remain open, but their restaurants and bars can offer only room service”.