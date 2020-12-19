Kaduna Govt. closes down event centres, mandate facemask use, others

The Kaduna State Government has mandated the use of facemasks for residents and ordered the closure of event centres, night clubs and gyms, following an upsurge in number COVID-19 cases recorded in the state.
It also banned large gatherings and limited operations of transporters, restaurants, hotels and others as a measure to prevent another round of lockdown in the state.
Also, the government limited time for congregational worship to one hour and numbers of worshippers, just as it emphasised that the management must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers and ensure physical distancing.
The deputy governor noted that the event centres, night clubs, gyms and bars as well as lounges would remain closed indefinitely while restaurants were restricted to takeaway services only.