Kaduna Govt. closes down 13 boarding schools after students’ abduction

Following the abduction of about 140 schoolchildren in Kaduna, the State Government has ordered the immediate closure of 13 schools located in areas that have been identified by security experts as vulnerable to attacks by bandits.

The affected schools were Faith Academy, along Kachia Road adjacent to Jakaranda, Deeper Life Academy; Maraban Rido, ECWA Secondary school; Ungwar Maje, and Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi.

Others were St. Peters Minor Seminary; Katari, Prelude Secondary School; Kujama, Ibiso Secondary School; Tashar Iche, Tulip International (Boys) School, and Tulip international (Girls) School.

Also on the list of schools considered for closure include Goodnews Secondary School, St. Augustine; Kujama, Comprehensive Development Institution (CDI), Tudun Mare, and Adventist College in Kujama.

The development was announced on Monday after bandits attack Bethel Baptist school in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where an unspecified number of students were kidnapped and two security officers killed.

Directing the schools to shut down, the Director-General of Quality Assurance Authority in the state Ministry of Education, Umma Ahmed, told the management of the schools to disperse their students and shut down the premises pending when the government would approve reopening.

“You are hereby advised to adhere to the contents of this letter as appropriate sanctions shall be meted out to schools that are found wanting for non-compliance, please,” she added.

It would be recalled that Kaduna had been experiencing series of attacks by bandits, with educational institutions considered as soft targets for abduction in the state.

