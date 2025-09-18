Kaduna Govt. begins N72,000 minimum wage payment for workers

The Kaduna State Government has commenced the payment of the new ₦72,000 minimum wage to civil servants, surpassing the federal government-approved ₦70,000 benchmark.

The new wage adjustment represents an increase of over 40% for public servants in the state, many of whom previously earned below ₦60,000.

This implementation, which begins with employees on Grade Levels 1–6, has been described as a long-awaited relief amid rising inflation and economic hardship, particularly within the state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Kaduna State Council, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday, announcing that payment of the adjusted wage had officially begun. The union urged the government to ensure full and timely implementation across all sectors.

While the development was commended, the union noted that it marked only the first phase of the implementation, with other categories of workers yet to benefit.

It emphasized that the government must fulfill its promise to extend the wage increase to teachers, healthcare professionals, local government staff, and employees of tertiary institutions.

“We welcome this first step because it shows that the government has listened to workers’ demands,” said the NLC State Chairman, Ayuba Suleiman.

“But our stand remains clear: every category of worker in Kaduna State, from teachers to health workers and local government employees, deserves to earn the ₦72,000 minimum wage.”

Suleiman explained that the government had tied the extension of the wage adjustment to an ongoing staff and pension verification exercise, which is expected to end in September 2025.

“While verification is necessary, it should not become an excuse for delay, Workers have suffered years of stagnant salaries, and the cost of living keeps rising. The N72,000 wage is not a privilege, it is their right,” he added.

The labour leader further noted that the state had already committed to revising the salary structures for healthcare professionals under CONMESS and CONHESS to reflect the new wage framework.

He described this as a “positive and much-needed step” given the crucial services health workers provide.

Despite the progress, Suleiman expressed concern that primary school teachers, local government workers, and primary healthcare staff were not yet covered in the initial phase and vowed that the NLC would continue to engage the government until every worker benefited.

“Industrial peace depends on fairness and transparency,” Suleiman stressed. “We are in constant dialogue with the government, but we will hold them accountable for every promise made. Workers must not be left behind.”

Suleiman called on workers to remain calm but vigilant, assuring them that the NLC would not relent until full implementation was achieved before the September deadline.

“Kaduna workers deserve better. We will keep pushing until all civil servants, pensioners, and other categories of employees receive their rightful pay,” he said.