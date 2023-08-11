Kaduna Govt. begins investigations on Zaria mosque collapse building

In a bid to prevent cases of collapsed building in Kaduna State, the government has commenced investigations to unravel circumstances surrounding caving in of the Zaria Central Mosque in the state.

According to the government, the investigations would help to unravel causes of this unfortunate incident and prevent others from caving in on worshippers across the state.

The state Governor, Uba Sani, disclosed this on Friday while commiserating with families of the deceased worshippers as well as Muslims in the country and globally.

Sani, in a statement he personally signed on Friday after the tragedy claimed no fewer than eight peraons, described the deceased worshippers as a great shock to him.

According to the statement, I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna State. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured as a result of the collapse of the Zaria Central Mosque.

“I also offer my heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and the entire Muslim Community over these irreparable losses. May the Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the departed and grant them Jannatul Firdaus.

“The Kaduna State Government will assist those affected by this heartbreaking incident. We shall also order an immediate investigation to unravel the cause of this unfortunate incident”.

