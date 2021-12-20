Kaduna Govt. bans weddings, other social events across school premises

The Kaduna State Government has banned all social events, weddings, shows and entertainment in public school premises, saying parties would no longer be held across schools in the state.

It explained that the move had become imperative as part of measure to protect government property, particularly infrastructures across schools from vandals and other who penetrate the premises while exploiting the social gathering opportunities.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Dr Yusuf Saleh, said that by banning social gatherings across public schools in the state, the government would be able to monitor and protect infrastructures put in place to educate students.

Briefing journalists in Kaduna, Saleh noted that the measure would help the government in cutting cost used in replacing stolen facilities and renovating vandalized infrastructure in schools.

According to him, for a very long time some of our schools were being used for all kinds of activities, and at the end of the day, school facilities were being vandalised.

“Every day, we receive complaints and demands from citizens to construct, renovate, or fix one facility or the other in schools, and this involves a lot of money.

“It is, therefore, critical to take proactive steps to protect the school’s infrastructure and this is one of such steps,” he said.

He disclosed that a circular had already been sent to all the Principals and Head Teachers in secondary and primary schools, directing them to stop giving out school premises for events and social gatherings.

He added that the ministry was also strengthening partnership and collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and Kaduna State Vigilant Service, to provide the needed security in schools.

According to him, the efforts will help address the security challenges affecting smooth operation of some schools in the state.

Reacting to the development, Citizens Co-Chair, Kaduna Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM), Tijjani Aliyu, commended the state government for responding to citizens’ call to protect school facilities.

The move, he said, will reduce the level of destruction of school facilities due to social events being hosted in school premises.

He said that KADBEAM at a stakeholders’ dialogue on challenges confronting girls education in the state, urged the government to find a lasting solution to the wanton destruction of school facilities.

He added that stakeholders at the engagement, supported by Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn, a UK governance programme, noted the need for community members to support the government in maintaining school facilities.

