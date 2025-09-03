27.7 C
Kaduna Govt. bans graduations, sign-out parties in schools

BY MARY ODEH

The Kaduna State Government has banned class-by-class graduation ceremonies in basic schools, as well as sign-out parties among graduating students, describing them as wasteful and disruptive to academic discipline.

The ban follows persistent complaints from parents and education stakeholders, who argue that such ceremonies impose unnecessary financial burdens on families.

Many noted that expenses for hall rentals, special uniforms, and souvenirs have turned the events into extravagant displays rather than modest celebrations of academic achievement.

The directive was announced on Wednesday in Kaduna by the state Ministry of Education, which said it would be enforced in nursery, primary, and junior secondary schools to curb excesses and refocus attention on academic learning.

In the same vein, Kaduna Polytechnic has prohibited the “sign-out” culture, where graduating students write on each other’s clothes or smear themselves with ink.

The institution described the practice as “uncultured” and inconsistent with the standards expected of its graduates.

The Dean of Student Affairs warned that departments or groups defying the order risk disciplinary measures, including the withholding of academic documents.

Education officials stressed that the policy aims to restore order, reduce avoidable expenses, and encourage students to prioritize learning over social display.

Tinubu mandates health insurance for civil servants 
JUST IN: My policies stabilizing Nigeria’s economy, global status- Tinubu

