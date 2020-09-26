Kaduna Govt. approves N1.6bn for pension, gratuity arrears

The Kaduna State Government has approved disbursement of N1.6 billion for payment of pensions, gratuities and death benefits to retired civil servants in the state.

It added that to prevent corruption, the State Pension Bureau would conduct physical verification exercise for pensioners and that only those verified would be scheduled for payment.

Confirming the funds approval, Secretary of the State Pension Bureau, Salamatu Isah, explained that the physical verification was necessary to ensure that only genuine pensioners were paid by the government.

She said the physical verification exercise would last for two weeks and that the Bureau has sent information to Local Government officers to inform retirees on the exercise.

Isah, who disclosed the approved funds through a statement available to The Guild, hinted that during the verification exercise, the pensioners would be mandated to provide their complete information, including correct account numbers and BVN.