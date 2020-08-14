Kaduna Govt. approves junior schools resumption, others on hold

The Kaduna State Government has approved Junior Secondary School (3) student for the resumption of academic activities put on hold following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, saying, other classes would continue with online classes pending such times when control is gained against the virus.

It explained that the resumption had become imperative to allow the students prepare ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled for 24th August 2020 after the deadly respiratory disease disrupted the academic calendar.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Phoebe Sukai-Yayi, said that after careful consideration and consultations with stakeholders, Sunday 16th and Monday, 17th August 2020, was approved as the resumption for boarding and day students respectively.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Friday, the Permanent Secretary directed all Principals to make arrangements to receive the students billed for resumption and ensure all coronavirus safety precautions were put in place to mitigate spread of the virus.

“All Administrators of public and private schools are to note that, the one-week period starting from Sunday, 16th August, is to allow them to make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3 students.

“Proprietors of private schools are expected to comply accordingly through the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools.

“Appropriate resumption dates for other examinations and for the rest of the classes, including the SS1, SS2 and JSS 1-2, as well as primary schools will be announced in due course.

“The Ministry is assuring the public that it will continue the e-learning education program using the Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications until full normalcy is returned to the academic environment.

“The Ministry commends all partners in the education sector, Non-Governmental Organizations, Parents Teachers Associations, Proprietors of Private schools, Old Students Associations, and the Media for their continued support and understanding,” the statement said.