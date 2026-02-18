Kaduna Govt. approves 50 Christians for pilgrimage

After an 11-year hiatus, the Kaduna State Government has approved 50 Christians for holy pilgrimage, underscoring its support for faith-based initiatives and religious inclusivity.

The pilgrimage scheme was originally halted during the tenure of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, when the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Agency was dissolved, a decision that sparked controversy among parts of the Christian community.

The long suspension had prevented many faithful from fulfilling what is regarded as an important spiritual obligation, prompting calls for the programme’s restoration.

The decision to resume the pilgrimage was announced on Wednesday, allowing the selected group of 50 Christians to commence preparations for the journey and marking the first step toward reviving the long-dormant initiative.

Governor Uba Sani authorized the resumption, while the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) welcomed the move.

The government noted that the participants would represent the state in prayer for peace, unity, and development both locally and nationally, emphasizing the sacred nature of the pilgrimage.

Reacting to the announcement, Rev. Ma’aji Bawa, chairman of the state CAN, described the decision as a bold and inclusive step that restores confidence among Christians in Kaduna.

“We are grateful to Governor Uba Sani for reopening the pilgrimage for 50 Christians after more than a decade. This first step gives hope that more individuals will benefit in future exercises,” Bawa said.

The cleric praised the gesture as a recognition of the role of faith in society, underscoring the administration’s respect for religious diversity. He urged that future selections be transparent and limited to spiritually committed individuals who understand the purpose of the pilgrimage.

He further encouraged Christians in Kaduna to remain law-abiding, supportive of government policies, and active in promoting social cohesion. “The resumption of this programme is more than symbolic; it is an opportunity for spiritual renewal and communal harmony across the state,” he added.

The Kaduna State Government affirmed its commitment to sustaining the programme in the coming years, with plans to expand participation to more faithful while ensuring fairness and adherence to proper procedures.