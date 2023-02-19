Kaduna Govt. agencies accept old, new Naira notes

In total compliance with the Supreme Court ruling, the Kaduna State Government has directed its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that their revenue collection agents continue to accept payments made in all denominations of the old and new Naira notes.

It said that the directive was in line with the subsisting order of the Supreme Court, stressing that the government would not be adhering to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, the government noted that the laws of Kaduna State do not allow personnel of government agencies to be involved in Naira notes collection as revenues.

It, however, said that collection agents authorized by state government agencies do offer citizens a route for cash payment, and are expected to comply with the subsisting court order.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State government alleged that it has received credible intelligence reports of plans by various groups to deliberately disrupt public peace, by organizing street protests.

The state Commissioner for internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement earlier, warned the citizens that such protests remain strictly prohibited and are therefore, strongly advised to avoid all actions remotely capable of inciting a breakdown of law and order.

While stating that the Kaduna state Government continues to empathize with citizens who have been placed in untold distress as a result of the CBN cash swap policy, the commissioner appealed to residents to shun the baiting of mischievous groups hoping to ride on these hardships and incite violence.

He announced the state government and other concerned state governments, are deploying the full instrumentality of the law to attain a proper resolution, and thus bring relief to citizens.

“Government is also studying options for addressing challenges being faced by citizens with regard to transport to their places of work.

“Any resort to unruly or violent conduct is illegal and against the public interest which values law and order. Security agencies have been placed on high alert and have been directed by the Government to decisively uphold law and order.

“Citizens are therefore urged to maintain calm, and to remain peaceful and law-abiding as they prepare to exercise their civic franchise in an atmosphere free of all forms of threat,” Aruwan stressed.

