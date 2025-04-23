Kaduna Gov. revokes school land, houses titles after sale

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has Certificate of Ownership issued to individuals and corporate organisations that bought land and buildings within school compounds under his immediate predecessor, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s administration, describing the action as illegal.

Sani cited the reversal to the necessity of protecting the public interest of the people of Kaduna state and to ease the strain of the current situation of the economy on institutions in the state.

The governor also promised that adequate refunds and reimbursement would be provided to buyers who paid for these properties that were sold to them by the previous administration

The affected institutions include Alhuda-huda College, Zaria, Government Commercial College, Zaria and Queen Amina College in Kaduna.

The announcement came through a statement released by the Secretary to the State Government, AbdulKadir Mu’azu, who emphasized that the decision aligns with the administration’s broader education and development goals.

“In keeping with Governor Uba Sani’s focus on human capital growth and educational enhancement, the state government has withdrawn all sales and allocations of land within these school environments,” the statement read.

“The revocation, which had been approved since last year, has been formally communicated to all concerned parties, and refund procedures are now underway,” Mu’azu disclosed.

“For children to thrive academically, the learning space must be secure, comfortable, and undisturbed. Education serves not only as an equalizer but as a vehicle for socioeconomic progress,” he emphasized.

Before now, the governor has consistently maintained that a stable academic setting is vital for student success.

Since taking office, the governor has pushed for greater access to quality education. His reforms include reducing tertiary school fees and significantly expanding infrastructure at both primary and secondary levels.

According to the government, more than 2,336 new classrooms have been built, while 707 have been refurbished. Over 34,000 pieces of classroom furniture have also been distributed.

The administration has also addressed water and sanitation challenges in schools by drilling 51 boreholes and installing nearly a thousand toilet units across all local government areas.