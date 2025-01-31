Kaduna Gov. releases N548M for teachers’ welfare

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the immediate release of N548 million to the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Endwell Scheme, to ensure better welfare for the workers in the state.

Sani said that the funds will help resolve a long-standing industrial dispute between the government and the teachers which started under the former governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s administration after withholding the funds.

Announcing the decision, the Acting Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KASUBEB), Mubarak Mohammed, stated that the resolution followed extensive negotiations between the state government and the NUT.

He added that to ensure better management, the Endwell Scheme will undergo structural reforms for improved efficiency and accountability in the state.

Additionally, all legal cases related to the fund will be dropped by the aggrieved teachers in the state.

After the announcement, Kaduna NUT Chairman, Ibrahim Dalhatu, expressed gratitude, emphasizing that the released funds would significantly enhance teachers’ welfare in the State.