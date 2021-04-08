Kaduna Gov. insists on wiping out bandits, others terrorising Nigeria

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has said that bandits terrorising Nigeria have lost their rights to life under the constitution and must be wiped out without delay.

He added that since the criminals have declared war on the country, there was no need for stakeholders to negotiate with those who have vowed to disrupt the country and cause irreparable destructions.

The governor noted that the country and government at all tiers must identify and deal with non-state actors and others challenging the cooperate existence of Nigeria.

El-Rufai made this known during a town hall meeting on national security organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture held in Kaduna with the theme: ”Setting Benchmark for Enhanced and National Unity in Nigeria”.

”The bandits are at war with Nigeria and there is no other way to approach the current insurgency but for security forces to take the war to the bandits and recover forests where they are occupying.

“The security agencies mostly react to cases of banditry and abduction, we are in a war with these terrorist challenging the sovereignty of the Nigerian state.

“Our security forces must collaborate to take the war to the bandits and terrorists, recover and restore the forest to enable our law-abiding citizens to engage in legitimate farming and livestock production,”

El-Rufai stated that no one in a position of responsibility, can deny the need for sustained action, against criminals, adding that security operations that were more proactive would cripple the outlaws and reassure ordinary citizens.

The governor advised that security forces should be increased and be well equipped to deal with the insurgency, adding that the judiciary must also be decentralised to serve justice.

“To address the banditry prevalent in the north-west and north-central, we must implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) produced four years ago to enable accelerated investment in modern animal husbandry, incorporating the rapid sedentarisation of herders in known locations”, he said.