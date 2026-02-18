Kaduna Gov. hands over 600 transformers to 23 LGA’s

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has handed over 600 transformers to 23 local government areas as part of a broad power expansion drive aimed at providing reliable electricity to underserved communities.

Governor Sani emphasized that electricity should no longer be concentrated in major urban centres, noting that stable power supply is essential for economic growth and social development.

“Electricity is not a luxury but the bloodstream of modern society,” he said during the official launch of Phase One of the transformer distribution programme in Kaduna on Wednesday.

He added that the intervention would support artisans, small-scale manufacturers, ICT operators, and other entrepreneurs who rely on steady energy to remain productive.

The governor explained that the distribution of transformers, alongside the rollout of 10,000 solar-powered streetlights, is designed to stimulate economic activities and strengthen small and medium-scale enterprises across the state.

“Consistent electricity supply enhances healthcare delivery and educational outcomes. It powers hospitals and preserves vaccines, lights classrooms and expands the horizons of children. It also drives industries, irrigates farms, and sustains small businesses that form the backbone of our economy,” Sani said.

He further disclosed that his administration has revived and completed several abandoned power initiatives since assuming office.

Under a previously stalled Indian-Exim Bank-supported programme, solar mini-grids have been installed in 190 out of 225 primary healthcare centres, generating 1.35 megawatts of clean energy.

“In addition, we restored 32 abandoned systems—21 in primary healthcare centres and 11 in general hospitals. The result has been improved service delivery and measurable reductions in maternal and child mortality,” he added.

The governor also announced the completion of a long-abandoned 2x60MVA, 132/33kV substation at the Green Economic Zone in Maraban Jos, describing it as an industrial catalyst capable of attracting investments and positioning the state as a competitive manufacturing hub.

Highlighting community-based interventions, Sani said a 100-kilowatt solar project in Damau has restored electricity to 450 households after years of outage, while additional distributed generation projects totalling 1,694 kilowatts are ongoing in Chara, Gidan Kundi, Gora, and Hawan Mai Mashi.

He revealed that the state signed a memorandum of understanding on October 22, 2025, with the Rural Electrification Agency to advance new energy projects, including a 1.5-megawatt installation for Kaduna Polytechnic and an 8-megawatt allocation for Ahmadu Bello University.

Additional urban generation initiatives are underway, including a 2-megawatt project in the TRAPCO community, with plans for further installations in Shika and Makarfi to boost local manufacturing capacity.