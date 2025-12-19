Kaduna Gov. extends teachers’ retirement age to 65

To strengthen the education sector and reward professional dedication in Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has approved enhanced service conditions for teachers, including an extension of the retirement age to 65 years across the state.

The move, which also increases the maximum years of service from 35 to 40, is aimed at retaining experienced professionals in classrooms, enhancing teaching quality, and ensuring long-term benefits for students statewide.

The extension takes effect from August 1, 2025, in line with the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022, which exempts teachers from the standard public service retirement threshold of 60 years or 35 years of service, recognising their critical role in national development.

Commissioner for Information, Ahmed Maiyaki, disclosed this on Friday and noted that teachers posted to rural and hard-to-reach communities will now receive a special rural posting allowance to support their service in challenging areas.

According to Maiyaki, the decision reflects Governor Sani’s firm resolve to prioritise workers’ welfare and revitalise the education sector.

“The governor considers experienced teachers central to delivering quality education and sustaining learning outcomes across the state,” Maiyaki said.

“This policy is designed to honour years of dedicated service, retain invaluable experience in our classrooms, and motivate greater productivity for the benefit of our children and the future of Kaduna State,” he added.

A circular conveying the approval has been issued by the Office of the Governor and signed by the Permanent Secretary (Establishment), Felicia Makama, directing all relevant institutions to comply. Detailed implementation guidelines will be issued by the State Civil Service Commission in due course.

Governor Sani expressed confidence that the policy will boost teacher motivation, improve retention, and significantly raise educational standards across Kaduna State.