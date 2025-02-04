Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai fight over Tinubu’s policies

The ongoing feud between northern leaders has intensified, as the Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, clashes with his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai, who criticized him for supporting the President Bola Tinubu-led administration’s policies, and programmes.

El-Rufai alleged that his successor’s loyalty to President Tinubu has been compromised due to the massive federal funds received by the state.

According to the former governor, statistics indicate that the Tinubu-led administration, in the past 18 months, had allocated N150 billion to the northern state, comprising reimbursements, interventions, and grants, which he claimed undermined Sanni’s independence, and compromised his judgment.

This allegation came barely 24 hours after Sani criticized a coalition of opposition leaders, including ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former presidential candidate Peter Obi, for speaking against the administration’s policies and programmes.

Sani, in a recent TV interview, challenged Tinubu’s critics to put their popularity to the test in the 2027 elections, should they feel confident in their ability to unseat the president.

Reacting to this, El-rufai through his social media handle on Tuesday said, “When you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, however improbable, is the truth. Every day I see this governor embarrassingly and sycophantically rambling, I used to wonder why”

“However, confirming that the Federal Government ‘reimbursements, interventions and grants’ in excess of N150bn have been given selectively to Kaduna by Tinubu, in the last 18 months, now explains everything. By all means, defend Asiwaju for the conditional cash transfer. Asiwaju has earned it, coming from you. The people of Kaduna State will judge at the right time and place “.