Kaduna Gov. adjust curfew protocol to aid essential supplies sales, purchases

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed adjustment in curfew protocols in the state, saying that it is set to commence a weekly temporary suspension of the stay at home order in all areas of the state so as to allow residents freedom to go out of their homes and purchase necessary supplies for their families.

The state government explained that there would be a lift in movement restriction within the state with effect from Wednesday till midnight on Thursday, April 2, 2020, following which the lockdown protocol would once again resume full effect.

Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, stated that the few hours given were with aim to afford people chance to stock up on food items and household essentials before commencing another stretch of the curfew, and that it had been decided that such breaks would become a regular occurence until the coronavirus pandemic, which had necessitated institution of the lockdown, was in control.

Through a tweet released on his official tweeter handle on Wednesday, El-Rufai urged his state residents to take advantage of the allotted time-slot and make adequate preparations for period which would be spent indoors once the curfew was again implemented, and assured them that Tuesdays and Wednesdays of every week would be given as curfew-free days on which people could carry out buying and selling activities.

He however advised that laid down precautionary measures against further spread of coronavirus, such as regular hand washing and social distancing should be observed by the people during such days, and that adherence to the curfew directives should take immediate effect once the suspension was over.