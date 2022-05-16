Kaduna girl drags father before court for turning down marriage plan

A teenage girl, Halima Yunusa, has dragged her father before a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State for allegedly refusing to grant her wish to get married to her dream lover, Bashir Yusuf, in Kaduna St.

Yunusa, who lives in Kasuwan Magani, Chikun Local Government Area of the State, was said to have approached the Court after all efforts to persuade her father, Ibrahim, to allow both lovers fulfill their lifelong dream proved abortive.

At the court, the teenage girl told the Grand Kadi that she was in love with Yusuf but that her father have refused to allow them to get married.

However, the teenager’s father, while explaining to the judge on Monday, defended that he was aware of the love shared between his daughter and Yusuf and that all discussions for him to perform the necessary marriage rites proved abortive.

Ibrahim said that the intending husband had only shown his interest to marry his daughter but ever since he asked him to bring his parents to do the necessary rites, he had failed to do that.

He said: “I am was aware of the “extreme love” between his daughter and Yusuf. Yusuf is yet to fulfill all known marriage rites.

“He came to me and expressed his desire to marry my daughter. I told him to come back with his parents and family members. He is yet to return. After about a year.

According to the lamenting father, Yusuf had returned after a year and ran away with his daughter for three days, and they later heard they returned to his sister’s house.

He disclosed that as a result of their elopement, they informed the Police, who later arrested and disciplined both of them and that after their release from Police custody, they ran away again to Abuja where they spent two weeks.

“But when I finally met with the boy’s father and had several discussions, he (boy’s father), said he would not allow his son to marry my daughter.

“At last, the boyfriend’s father later took us to the district head of our village where agreement were drafted and signed by all of us and our witnesses to caution my daughter to stay away from his son”. he added.

Meanwhile, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to the parties, was said to have ordered Yusuf’s father to allow the children to get married.

Nasir said that if he refuses, that the court would be left with no choice than to get them married in the court even without his blessings.

He instructed the complainant to seek her parent and relatives’ forgiveness in order to have their blessings in her life.

The judge further adjourned the case until May 23 for Yusuf’s father to appear before the court for final judgment.

