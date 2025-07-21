Kaduna former lawmaker faults Badenoch on Nigerian citizenship remarks

The Kaduna State former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has faulted the British Conservative Party leader, Kemi Badenoch, for discrediting the Nigerian citizenship policy, describing the lawmaker’s claims as false and misleading against the country.

Shehu stated that the Nigeria’s constitution does not discriminate on the basis of gender as it relates to citizenship by descent, urging the Nigerians abroad and in the country to disregard the lawmaker’s claim.

He added that the Britisk lawmakere should concentrate on its duties rather than laying emphasis on spreading misinformation on Nigeria.

Shehu stated this hours after Badenoch stirred controversy during an interview on a popular foreign television, where she claimed that as a woman, she could not transmit her Nigerian citizenship to her children, even though she holds it by descent through her parents.

She also suggested that Nigerian citizenship laws are discriminatory and rigid compared to British nationality policies.

“It’s virtually impossible… I have that citizenship by virtue of my parents. I can’t give it to my children because I’m a woman,” she said during the interview.

While dismissing Badenoch’s claim through a statement made available on Monday through his official social media handle, Shehu urged Nigerians to reject the UK lawmaker.

“Why should Kemi Badenoch be bothered about getting a Nigerian citizenship for her offspring from a country she rebuked and rejected? Enjoy your adopted home,” he added mockingly.

Legal experts and commentators have pointed out that Badenoch’s statement is inaccurate. Under Section 25(1)(c) of Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution, any person born outside Nigeria to at least one Nigerian parent is entitled to citizenship by descent—regardless of whether the Nigerian parent is male or female.

The controversy has drawn criticism from Nigerians at home and abroad, who argue that Badenoch’s remarks not only misrepresent Nigerian law but also perpetuate outdated stereotypes about the country’s legal system.

Badenoch, who was born in London to Nigerian parents and spent part of her childhood in Lagos, has been a polarizing figure, especially in debates around race, identity, and immigration in the UK. Her latest comments have further fueled that perception, drawing backlash from those who believe she continues to distance herself from her Nigerian roots.