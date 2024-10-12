Kaduna former Gov’s son dies during auto crash

A Kaduna State former Governor, Ahmed Makarfi’s eldest son, Faisal, has died during an auto crash along the Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.

As gathered, the deceased, who was an engineer, was pronounced dead by medical experts at a hospital where he was rushed to after the accident.

The development has been confirmed by the Ag. National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Manga, through a statement made available to The Guild on Saturday

According to the statement, With a heavy heart but total submission to Allah’s Will,the PDP wishes to commiserate with His Excellency Ahmed Mohammad Makarfi,CON (Secretary BOT,former Governor of Kaduna State and Chairman National Caretaker Committee over the sad demise this evening,of his son,Dr Faisal Ahmed Makarfi, in a car crash.

“The funeral comes up in the morning in Makarfi town of Kaduna State. While we beseech Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala for the repose of Faisal’s gentle soul,the PDP grieves with the entire family.

“The PDP prays Allah to provide the Makarfis with the fortitude to bear this huge loss”.

He attended Kaduna International School and Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State for his secondary education.

He also attended the University of Greenwich, London, for his undergraduate and master’s degrees, and later enrolled for his PhD programme at the same institution.