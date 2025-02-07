Kaduna Disco workers suspend strike after negotiations

The Kaduna electricity distribution firm workers have called off their industrial action, paving way for the immediate restoration of electricity in Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, and Kebbi states.

The strike was called off Following the intervention and negotiations between the state governor, Uba Sani and electricity workers, which led the union to agree to suspend the strike.

The strike, which began on Monday, was triggered by the refusal of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company to implement the new minimum wage for the workers and the dismissal of over 500 electricity workers by the company.

The work stoppage resulted in prolonged blackouts, severely impacting businesses and residents in Kaduna and other affected states.

Residents in the affected states can expect electricity restoration without further delay.

While the suspension brings relief, it remains unclear whether all the union’s demands have been met.