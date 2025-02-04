Kaduna disco workers begin indefinite strike over unpaid wage

Employees of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) have commenced an indefinite strike in response to the company’s failure to implement the new national minimum wage.

The protesting workers also expressed frustration over the worsening relationship with KAEDCO’s management over the years.

They cited the non-payment of the new minimum wage among several unresolved issues as the basis for the strike that had crippled businesses after the strike resulted in power outage.

The aggrieved workers also revealed the dismissal of 10 senior staff members without following the organization’s established conditions of service.

“Management has gone ahead to terminate the employment of 10 senior staff without complying with the company’s service conditions,” the workers stated.

They noted that after several discussions and commitments from previous meetings, these agreements remain unfulfilled.

“What’s more concerning is the discovery that plans are underway to dismiss over 900 additional employees.”

In light of these developments, the workers announced their decision to resume an earlier suspended industrial action.

“Given the current situation, we have no alternative but to reactivate the previously halted strike, which will begin at 12 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2025, and will continue until further notice,”