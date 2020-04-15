Kaduna discharge one coronavirus patient

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Kaduna State Government has disclosed that one successfully treated coronavirus patient has been discharged from the state Infectious Diseases Centre after receiving two negative test results.

It explained that following treatment by state healthcare professionals, the former covid19 patient had twice tested negative for the viral infection and that the second test result was received the day before.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Muhammed-Baloni, said that the test results showed that the patient had fully recovered from the pandemic and could be discharged to go home.

Muhammed-Baloni, through a statement released to pressmen on Wednesday, confirmed that the former covid19 victim had been reunited with family, and expressed her optimism that more patients would be discharged from the state facility in coming days.

She lauded the work and sacrifice of the state healthcare workers at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, saying that it was as a result of their diligence and dedication that the coronavirus patient had been able to regain health.

“The Ministry of Health wishes to acknowledge the dedicated contributions of our various teams to our collective Covid-19 efforts. We also wish to pay tribute to the medical professionals at the Infectious Diseases Hospital for the successful management of this patient”.

The commissioner called on Kaduna state residents to adhere to preventive measures advised by medical experts including regular handwashing and observance of good personal hygiene.

She added that obedience to government directives of social distancing and movement restriction were also methods of curbing further spread of the viral infection and aiding the state in its fight against coronavirus.