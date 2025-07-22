Kaduna council ex-chairman quit APC over party policies

A former chairman of Kaduna North Local Government, Mukhtar Baloni, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the party’s sharp deviation from its founding principles.

Baloni, widely regarded as a key figure during the party’s formative years in the state, said his decision stemmed from growing discomfort with the APC’s current policies and direction.

He attributed his departure to what he described as the party’s gradual loss of vision and values, stating that it no longer embodies the aspirations and principles it once championed.

Baloni said the APC has strayed from its founding mission—losing both relevance and inclusiveness—and called for a new political movement rooted in justice, equity, and service to the people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ex-chairman added that the “widening gap” between his beliefs and the APC’s present-day conduct made his departure inevitable.

“The party, as we used to know it, represented a platform that aspired to meet the yearnings of everyday Nigerians nobly and qualitatively,” Baloni said in a personally signed statement released to the media.

His exit has triggered a ripple effect, as several of his long-time allies and former political office holders followed suit.

Among those who left with him are the former vice chairman of Kaduna North (2012–2014), Dahiru Abdullahi; a former Chief of Staff, Ghali Waziri; along with former advisers, councillors, and party executives who once served under the APC banner.

Reacting to Baloni’s resignation, Salisu Wusono, spokesperson for the APC in Kaduna State, downplayed the development, maintaining that the party remains committed to delivering on its electoral promises.

“Our focus in the APC is to strengthen the relationship between the party and the people of Kaduna State. We were not elected without making promises to them, and we are committed to fulfilling those promises,” Wusono said.

He added, “There is no fault in someone feeling that their personal opinion no longer aligns with that of the people of Kaduna. If he wants to leave, there’s nothing you can do about it.”

The Guild reports that Baloni’s defection adds to a growing list of APC members exiting the ruling party in Kaduna, with the wave of resignations gaining momentum shortly after former Governor Nasir El-Rufai also dumped the APC and aligned with the Social Democratic Party (SDP).