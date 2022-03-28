Kaduna Council boss ex-aide bags 12yrs jail term over N6.3m fraud

A former aide to the Chairman of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hassan Dauda, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for his involvement in a N6.3 million Hajj fraud.

Dauda, was said to have been charged before the Kaduna State High Court by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on the accusation of defrauding eight people of N6,342,000.

Delivering judgement, Justice M. T. Aliyu of the Kaduna court was said to have found him guilty on the counts relating to obtaining the said sum through false pretence, adding that ICPC was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

On the counts relating to abuse of office, the judge sentenced Dauda to 5 years imprisonment without an option of fine while on the counts of false pretence, the judge sentenced him to 7 years imprisonment without an option of fine, noting that the sentence will run concurrently.

Meanwhile, he was said to have been discharged and acquitted on the counts relating to forgery after investigations and evidences that were reviewed.

As gathered, ICPC had, in a 16-count charge of obtaining by false pretence, abuse of office and forgery filed before Justice Aliyu, accused Dauda of using his position as a Special Assistant to the Chairman of Giwa Local Government Area to defraud unsuspecting victims in the guise of securing Hajj seats for them in 2013, an offence punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The convict was said to have been arrested by operatives of ICPC in October 2013 following a petition of his alleged corrupt act and was arraigned in May 2015 after the conclusion of investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

