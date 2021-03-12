Kaduna community in panic after gunmen abduct female students

Activities around Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in the Mando Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been halted after gunmen stormed the institution premises and abduct female students.

As gathered, the number of students whisked away during early hours of Friday by the gunmen were yet to be ascertained by the school authorities and relevant stakeholders in the state.

The state’s Police Command and Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

Details shortly…