Report on Interest
under logo

LASG begins structures removal on Lekki regional road 

The Guild

Singapore leads Asia’s COVID-19 eradication, begins…

The Guild

Four Nollywood actors to undertake self-isolation after…

The Guild
Metro

Kaduna community in panic after gunmen abduct female students

By News Desk

By The Guild

Activities around Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in the Mando Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been halted after gunmen stormed the institution premises and abduct female students.

As gathered, the number of students whisked away during early hours of Friday by the gunmen were yet to be ascertained by the school authorities and relevant stakeholders in the state.

The state’s Police Command and Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident.

Details shortly…

The Guild 1996 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.