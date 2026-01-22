Kaduna Christians begin 2-day fast for abducted worshippers

Amid growing fear and anguish, Christians in Kaduna State have begun a two-day fasting and prayer exercise, appealing to God for the safe release of the 177 persons abducted during church services by gunmen in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The exercise, organised by the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), is aimed at mobilising believers across churches to intercede for the victims and draw attention to unresolved cases of kidnapping across Southern Kaduna.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Chairman of the association, Apostle Dr Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, said the fasting will commence on Friday and culminate in special prayer sessions in churches across Southern Kaduna on Sunday.

“This call to fasting and prayer is a united cry to God for mercy, protection, and the safe return of our brothers and sisters from captivity,” Apostle Kure said.

He added that the programme also reflects rare unity among Christians across denominations at a critical moment in the region’s history.

The association called on Christians within and outside Southern Kaduna to participate fully in the exercise, while appealing to the wider Nigerian society to stand in solidarity with the affected communities, particularly families of victims in Kajuru, Kauru, Kachia, and other flashpoints.

“We will not be silent in the face of evil, nor will we lose hope. We trust God for divine intervention, and we continue to demand accountability and concrete action from those entrusted with the security of lives and property.