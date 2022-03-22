Kaduna bandits attacks death toll now 34

No fewer than eight additional villagers’ bodies have been recovered from communities attacked by bandits, increasing the death toll to 34 in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State

The 34 villagers were killed by bandits during attacks on Tsonje, Agban, Katanga, and Kadarko communities all within Kagoro chiefdom of Kaura Local government in the state.

As gathered, some of the villagers were killed while trying to escape from the communities after the gunmen began to set their buildings ablaze.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the casualties figure on Tuesday while briefing newsmen.

Aruwan said that 34 dead bodies were recovered by security operatives after search operations and detailed checks in the general area, adding that two military personnel were among the 34 casualties.

It was learnt that the two military officers had rushed to the communities to protect residents from wrath of the gunmen when they met their death on Sunday.

According to him, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack, while three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalized by the armed gang.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed his grief over the attack and sends his condolences to the families of those who were killed.

The Governor also condoled the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during the attack.

He, however, enjoined all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area, adding that the curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent escalation of violence.

“The Kaduna State Government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.

Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own. A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed. Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan.

The curfew is therefore essential to urgently stem the tide of violence. The government is working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area. Deep consultations with stakeholders are also ongoing”.

