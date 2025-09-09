Kaduna Assembly swears in two new lawmakers

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has inaugurated two newly elected lawmakers from the Zaria area, following their victories in the August 16 by-elections.

Isa Haruna and Sani Umar, the newly sworn-in representatives of Zaria Kewaye and Zaria Bassawa respectively, vowed to uphold integrity, ensure accountability, and remain committed to the service of their people.

Speaking after the ceremony, which took place at the State House of Assembly, Haruna, described the moment as one of the happiest days of his life and appreciated the people of his constituency for voting for him.

He said, “I have a very good understanding with my people. They know why we are here, and they believe in me. Whatever comes from anywhere they send me to represent them, I will take it back to them the way it is. I will always tell them the truth and give them a very good representation.’’

Similarly, Umar, now representing Zaria Bassawa, thanked his constituents for their trust and highlighted the importance of prayers and cooperation as he steps into his new role.

“We are grateful to God and appreciative of the ongoing efforts of Governor Uba Sani for the people of Kaduna,” Umar noted.

“All we ask is your continued prayers to enable us to serve effectively and meet the expectations of our people.”

The addition of the two lawmakers is expected to strengthen legislative engagement and improve representation for the people of Zaria, ensuring that their voices are better reflected in state decisions going forward.