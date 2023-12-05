Report on Interest
MetroNews

Kaduna airstrike launched against Boko Haram, not civilians- DHQ

By News Desk

By The Guild
The victims burial site

As Nigerians condemned the military airstrike on Kaduna residents celebrating Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birth in Tudun Birni community, Igabi Local Government Area of state, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has broken its silence on the attack, saying the action was not targeted at civilians but Boko Haram members.

It said that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) detachment observed the movement of terrorists at Ligarma, an area notorious for being a haven of insurgents, and released the missiles that claimed the lives of the residents during celebration in the village.

Atleast 85 people were confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) killed with several others sustaining varying degrees of injuries during the bombing, making it one of the country’s deadliest military bombing accidents.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that the airstrikes were targeted at terrorists discovered within the axis, appealing for calm.

“It should be noted that terrorists often deliberately embed themselves within civilian population centres for the civilian population to bear the consequences of their atrocities.

“Nevertheless, the Nigerian military does its best at all times to distinguish between civilians and terrorists. The military views every civilian death in the cause of operations as a tragedy as such tragedies are needless and unwanted, which causes the armed forces to take extensive measures to avoid them.

“For instance, communities are to always alert troops of their activities particularly when such a community is known to be infested with terrorists and their sympathisers. These instructions are intended at enabling the military to distinguish between friendly and untoward activities.”

The Nigerian Army has since accepted responsibility for the incident, stating that its troops were on a routine mission against terrorists when the “mistake” occurred.

President Bola Tinubu as well as the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, have ordered a thorough probe while commiserating with the families of the victims.

