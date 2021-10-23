Kaduna-Abuja rail attack: Our next priority

Just when Nigerians are gradually being reintroduced to rail transport following the determination of the Federal Government to rebuild the country’s rail network and even construct new ones, came news about the attack/sabotage of Abuja-Kaduna rail track allegedly by some “terrorists.”

The attack which was carried out between Wednesday night and Thursday morning left passengers traumatized. The subsequent suspension of the rail service on the route has not only left thousands of passengers stranded, but also led to a loss of huge revenue to the government. It was an unfortunate incident and the attack must be condemned in its totality.

This however calls for more vigilance on the part of our security forces in order to forestall future occurrences. The train attack has also highlighted the urgency of the need to priotize security programmes that will focus on “grassroot ” policing so as to be able to generate intelligence and response to prevent possible attacks on future infrastructural targets.

It is so predictable that as terrorists and kidnappers lose more and more in the battle for control of space in the war with the Nigerian security forces, they will resort more and more to sabotage campaigns and attack on infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the construction of barricade by both sides of the rail line track announced in 2016, which has been abandoned, must be revived to help reduce the risks of accidents or attacks, prevent animals from approaching the gauge line and also to safeguard NRC assets from banditry and vandals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

