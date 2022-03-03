K1 narrates 13yrs friendship with wife before marriage

A fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly called K1 has disclosed that he and his new wife, Emmanuella Ropo-Marshall, who is an expert in party management for children, had been friends for over 13 years before they started dating and eventually became couples.

K1 said that he finally decided to start a courtship with her after seeing qualities of a good housewife in Emmanuella and decided they should marry.

The musician disclosed this on Thursday at the 65th birthday party put together by his wife to celebrate him at his hometown in Ogun State.

During the party attended by his friends and other associates, the fuji icon noted that all through the 13 years, both parties never crossed each other’s limit.

He stated that the friendship has also assisted them to understand themselves and respect each others’ rights in the marriage that started barely six months ago.

K1 stressed that he could not understand how it all happened but believed that they were destined to be couples after over 13 years of friendship.

“It is good for a woman to put herself together and when you do that, you will be more valuable to people looking at you from afar and when you get closer to them.

“She is a very fantastic woman and she has been my friend for over 13 years before we started dating. I believe that we were destined to be together because all through our friendship, we never had any plans to date each other.

“And we had respect for one another. Whenever you see me laughing, you will understand that it was because of the care I often receive at home”, the fuji musician added.

Earlier, Emmanuella, in her birthday message, described the husband as a perfect man and his hero that has given him the courage to embark on all that he had planned to do.

She wrote: “Never in a million years did I think I would be this happy to have the perfect man standing behind me. My HERO…….you have proved to me I can conquer the whole world with one hand tied behind my back, as long as the other is holding yours, you have given my life a new dimension”.

