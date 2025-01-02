K1 gifts oldest band member N20m for loyalty

Popular fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde popularly called K1, has given his longest-serving band member, Oluperi Ayinla, N20 million as compensation for being loyal to the music crew.

K1 said that the donation was his own compensation to the drummer who became famous after his name was mentioned countlessly in one of the fuji artiste’s albums.

The Fuji music veteran, who spoke about Oluperi Ayinla’s deeds to the band, handed him the cheque yesterday during a New Year concert in Lagos State.

The concert event was also attended by Bolaji Basia, Femi Shotire, and Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, who also donated N500,000 to the the drummer and other loyal fans of the fuji musician.

While presenting the cheques to him, K1 stated that Ayinla had attained success over the years while being with him, disclosing that the latter’s children were doing well outside the country.

The fuji icon’s gesture comes after his junior colleague Ajibola Odetola, aka Pasuma, during his 40 years on the stage celebration, gifted 10 of his band boys, who have been with him for over 30 years, one million Naira each.