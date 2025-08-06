K1 faults FG’s preliminary investigation on airport security breach

Foremost Fuji artiste, Wasiu Marshal popularly called as K1, has faulted claims by the Federal Government through the Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) that he breached security while trying to board a ValueJet flight at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The artiste stated that the account of the incident suggesting he displayed unruly conduct at the airport was misleading and did not represent what transpired between him and the airline operators staff.

This came after FAAN, in a statement issued after the matter, stated that the Fuji artiste’s triggered the incident at the airport.

FAAN in a statement detailed how the musician who was scheduled to board a Lagos flight operated by ValueJet Airlines (Flight VK 201) attempted to carry an unidentified liquid substance on board despite repeated warnings from Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel and the Flight Captain.

“As boarding continued, an airline security officer asked the passenger to step aside for further clarification. The passenger allegedly refused and spilled the contents of the flask on the officer, which turned out to be alcohol. The Flight Captain intervened but faced similar resistance. After confirming that boarding was complete, she instructed the closure of the aircraft door,” the statement said.

The Media Aide to K1, Kunle Rasheed, in a statement to counter the claim, explaining that his principal and his personal assistant were the victims of the airline operators actions.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to reports alleging that King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (K1 De Ultimate) displayed unruly conduct while attempting to board a ValueJet flight on August 5, 2025, allegedly causing a breach of aviation protocol.

“We wish to categorically state that this narrative is not only exaggerated but also misleading.

“At no point did K1 act in a manner that endangered lives or breached safety regulations. The substance in question — which was wrongly sensationalized — was nothing more than plain drinking water, given to him at the airport lounge while he waited to board the aircraft. Despite his respectful effort to clarify this, the situation was unnecessarily escalated.

“Claims that K1 blocked the aircraft or attempted to disrupt operations are completely unfounded. The veteran artiste, who is globally respected and frequently travels both locally and internationally, understands and strictly adheres to aviation protocols.

“If indeed there had been anything inappropriate in his conduct, the Head of Airport Security, officials from relevant agencies such as FAAN and NCAA, as well as the Chairman and Managing Director of the airline, would not have reached out personally to appeal, tender apologies, and even go as far as arranging a private jet to fly him to Lagos — at no cost. Despite persistent persuasion from the airline’s top executives, K1 graciously declined the offer.

“It must also be emphasized that K1 was the victim in this incident. No one else but him and his personal assistant was directly involved. A few concerned passengers who witnessed the incident firsthand appealed to him to remain calm, recognizing the undue pressure he was under.

“In light of recent developments, it is important to note that the pilot involved now has her license suspended. Given the circumstances, it is no surprise if she attempts to deflect blame — surely, she must lie to cover herself up.

“We urge the media and the public to avoid sensationalism and allow the truth — not assumptions — to guide their judgment. K1 remains a law-abiding citizen and continues to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities to ensure that the matter is responsibly resolved.”

Recall that the aviation regulatory authority, the Nigeria Civil Aviation authority (NCAA), had suspended two pilots of the airline for breaching pre-departure protocol.