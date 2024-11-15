25.9 C
Lagos
Friday, November 15, 2024
spot_img
Sports

Juventus terminates Pogba’s contract ahead football return

0
4

The Italian football club giant, Juventus, has terminated the contract of France footballer, Paul Pogba, ahead of next year’s return to professional football.

Juventus’ decision to part ways with their former midfielder came days after the Court of Arbitration reduced the doping ban against Pogba.

The Serie A club announced on Friday that both parties have reached an agreement on termination of the contract.

In a statement, Juve said that they and Pogba “have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November, 2024”.

Previous article
Court grants two Chinese nationals linked to illegal mineral trade bail
Next article
13 additional Nigerian girls rescued Ghanaian human traffickers

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

© Copyright - TheGuildNG.com - ...report on interest.