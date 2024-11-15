Juventus terminates Pogba’s contract ahead football return

The Italian football club giant, Juventus, has terminated the contract of France footballer, Paul Pogba, ahead of next year’s return to professional football.

Juventus’ decision to part ways with their former midfielder came days after the Court of Arbitration reduced the doping ban against Pogba.

The Serie A club announced on Friday that both parties have reached an agreement on termination of the contract.

In a statement, Juve said that they and Pogba “have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November, 2024”.